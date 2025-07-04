Aaron Judge draws 23rd intentional walk, matches Mickey Mantle's 1957 Yankees record

Judge matched Albert Pujols (2010) as the only player to receive 23 free passes before the All-Star break.

Toronto led 6-5 when former Yankee Chad Green intentionally walked Judge with two outs and the bases empty. It was Judge’s fifth intentional walk of the series, the most ever by a Yankee in a single series.

Judge has 91 career intentional walks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb