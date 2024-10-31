Aaron Judge breaks out of slump with 1st World Series home run for Yankees

Aaron Judge has busted out of a postseason slump with his first World Series home run, connecting for a two-run shot in the first inning that put the New York Yankees ahead in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Nation & World
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge busted out of a postseason slump with his first World Series home run Wednesday night, connecting for a two-run shot in the first inning that put the New York Yankees ahead in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The star slugger was batting just .152 in October and .133 during his first Fall Classic before sending a 403-foot shot to right-center on the first pitch he saw from starter Jack Flaherty.

Juan Soto was aboard after drawing a one-out walk.

It was the 16th postseason homer and third this year for Judge, expected to win his second AL MVP award in three years next month. He hadn't gone deep in 29 plate appearances since a tying drive at Cleveland late in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 17.

Judge also homered in Game 2 of that series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with another home run off Flaherty, giving the Yankees back-to-back homers in a World Series for the fifth time and first since Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson connected in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium in 1977.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with Juan Soto after both scored on Judge's two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UN urges protection as another journalist is shot to death in Mexico
2
Trump campaigns with Packers legend Brett Favre at rally in Green Bay...
3
Report says crowd-sourced fact checks on X fail to address flood of US...
4
North Korea launches a suspected new long-range missile designed to...
5
Fourth mass coral bleaching prompts UN emergency session at Colombia...