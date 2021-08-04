AAC's Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues

Aresco said he has not been in contact with any Big 12 schools, but did say the conference will always act in its best interest.

“If there are schools interested in us and they enhance our brand, why wouldn’t we consider them?" Aresco said.

He added: “We never talk about whether anybody reaches out to us.”

Aresco has experience rebuilding a crumbling conference.

The American was birthed from the demise of the Big East in the last round of sweeping conference realignment in the early 2010s.

After losing several of its marquee major-college football schools, and having the traditional Big East schools break away to re-form a basketball-centric conference, the league added schools such as UCF, SMU, Tulane, Houston and Memphis and rebranded as the American in 2013.

The conference has become the best and most lucrative of the non-Power Five in football, sending a team to New Year's Six bowls five times in the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff.

The American has pushed its “Power Six” slogan and Aresco has become a vocal advocate for College Football Playoff expansion. But even with its new 13-year, $1 billion television contract with ESPN, the AAC lags far behind the Power Five in annual revenue.

The Big 12 distributed $34.5 million to each of its 10 members this years, though that number would likely drop as much as 50% in the future without Oklahoma and Texas.

Under the new ESPN deal, the AAC expects distribution to reach about $8 million per team per year.

Five years ago, when the Big 12 explored expansion, AAC schools were among those that applied. If the eight Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma were to look to for replacements, it would make sense that AAC schools would be candidates.

Still, Aresco said the American is stable and no one is panicking about the next potential wave of realignment.

“Anytime you talk about stability, you never know what can happen down the road. So you don't want to overdo it," Aresco said. "We think we’ve got a group of great schools. And who, by the way, early on may not have had as much in common as they do now. Having played together for a number of years, having developed that kind of camaraderie that comes with not only getting to know each other, but having great success and having great collective success, I think that’s really helped our conference brand and helped our cohesion.”

