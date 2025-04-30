A wildfire closes main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and sends 12 people to the hospital

A wildfire has shut the main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital and turning the skies over Jerusalem gray
Nation & World
By IBRAHIM HAZBOUN and ELENA BECATOROS – Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

JERUSALEM (AP) — A wildfire shut the main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Wednesday, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital and turning skies over Jerusalem gray.

Video footage showed vehicles stranded nearby as flames spread throughout the area, while another video showed the fire approaching a Catholic monastery.

The fire was being whipped up by strong winds and hot, dry weather. The cause was being investigated. Help was on the way from across the region, including aircraft from Italy, Croatia and North Macedonia, Israeli officials said.

Helicopters were dropping water to battle the flames from above, while other firefighting teams were responding on ATVs.

“We hope to reach 150 firefighting teams,” Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.

The fire occurred as Israel observes Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks, ahead of Independence Day on Thursday. Many of the planned events were being canceled, including the official national ceremony in Jerusalem. The event had been set for Mount Herzl, near the fire zone. Instead, a recording of the dress rehearsal was being broadcast.

Those taken for hospital treatment mostly suffered from smoke inhalation, while another 10 people were treated in the field, Magen David Adom Ambulance services said. Residents living close to the fire zone were evacuated, police said.

Officials at the monastery, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said it was too early to assess the damage, if any. The religious communities had been safely evacuated, they said.

“We pray for the safety of everyone,” their statement said.

As flames advanced towards the Tel Aviv-to-Jerusalem highway, many people abandoned their cars and fled on foot or hitched rides with other vehicles heading in the opposite direction.

In 2010, a massive forest fire burned for four days on northern Israel’s Mount Carmel, claiming 44 lives and destroying around 12,000 acres, much of it woodland.

A plane uses a fire retardant to extinguish a fire burning in a forest near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Israeli firefighter works as forest fire is burning near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A plane uses a fire retardant to extinguish a fire burning in a forest near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire burning on a freeway to Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A forest fire burns near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A forest fire burn near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire burning on a freeway to Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire burning on a freeway to Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli fire department drives through smoke from a burning fire on the freeway near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A forest fire burns near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire burning near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Israeli firefighter works as forest fire is burning near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
In their words: What judges and Trump's government say about Abrego...
2
Visa wants to give artificial intelligence 'agents' your credit card
3
The Latest: Trump holds Cabinet meeting after weak GDP report
4
A Palestinian student at Columbia is released after arrest at his...
5
King Charles III says his cancer journey brought the best of humanity...