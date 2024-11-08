A Ukrainian medic fell in love with a soldier on the front. They died together in a Russian attack

A crowd of mourners lit torches and intoned a military chant to honor a Ukrainian medic and a soldier who fell in love while on the frontlines of the war and died together in a Russian shelling attack
Relatives of Danylo Liashkevych aka "Berserk", Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade, cry during the funeral ceremony at crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Relatives of Danylo Liashkevych aka "Berserk", Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade, cry during the funeral ceremony at crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Nation & World
By ALEX BABENKO – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

A crowd of mourners lit torches and intoned a military chant to honor a Ukrainian medic and a soldier who fell in love on the frontline and died together in a Russian shell attack.

Valentyna Nahorna, whose call sign was Valkyrie, volunteered as a medic at the start of the war in Ukraine.

She and Daniil Liashkevych, known as Berserk, fell in love just a few months ago, their friends and comrades say, but it helped them endure the war. They both worked in the 3rd Assault Brigade, and were killed Nov. 4.

Their funerals were held on Friday at Kyiv 's crematorium, a cavernous and grimly modern building often used for funerals of the war dead.

Those gathered gave the chant that Ukrainian soldiers learn by heart when they first start training: "Burn with fire, life-giving, the weakness in my heart. Let me know no fear, nor doubt.”

Kostyl, who like many Ukrainian soldiers agreed to be identified only by his call sign, said meeting Valkyrie helped Berserk emerge from a dark time in his life.

“He finally had a soulmate who also wanted to fight with him and be as close to the war as possible, But this was their last time together, and no one is safe from that,” Kostyl said.

Dvyetshnik, a 3rd Brigade soldier who knew the medic better than her soldier companion, described her as fearless and willing to learn anything.

“If Valkyrie was very sincere in her emotions and thus added a beautiful chaos, Berserk was a real warrior,” he said. “They were a perfect complement to each other.”

A woman cries near the coffin of Valentyna Nagorna aka "Valkiria", Ukrainian military medic of 3rd assault brigade, who was killed together with his boyfriend Danylo Liashkevych aka "Berserk, during the funeral ceremony at crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A photo of Valentyna Nagorna known as "Valkiria", a Ukrainian military medic of 3rd assault brigade who was killed together with her boyfriend Danylo Liashkevych known as "Berserk", during the funeral ceremony at a crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man places flowers on the coffin of fallen Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade Danylo Liashkevych, known as "Berserk", who was killed together with his girlfriend Valentyna Nagorna, known as "Valkiria", during the funeral ceremony at a crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Honour Guard hold the national flag above the coffin of fallen Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade Danylo Liashkevych, known as "Berserk", who was killed together with his girlfriend Valentyna Nagorna, known as "Valkiria", during the funeral ceremony at a crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Honour Guard carry a coffin of fallen Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade Danylo Liashkevych, known as "Berserk", who was killed together with his girlfriend Valentyna Nagorna, known as "Valkiria", during the funeral ceremony at a crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The mother cries over the coffin of her daughter Valentyna Nagorna aka "Valkiria", Ukrainian military medic of 3rd assault brigade who was killed together with his boyfriend Danylo Liashkevych aka "Berserk, during the funeral ceremony at crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
13-year-old is arrested after trying to enter Wisconsin elementary...
2
Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist...
3
The story of how Trump went from diminished ex-president to a victor...
4
FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
5
Trump's election likely to usher in leadership change at FBI