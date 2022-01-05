A televised insurrection: AP video documents Jan. 6 riot

That rhetoric presaged an unthinkable episode of political violence that briefly disrupted America’s peaceful transfer of power.

Crowds marched to the Capitol and fought through undermanned lines of police who lacked guidance from their superiors or help from the National Guard. The rioters broke into the building and began searching for lawmakers, forcing evacuations of the House and Senate.

In the crowd were members of the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other extremist groups. Some of the rioters had served in the military or law enforcement. A handful were active police officers.

Hundreds were injured and five people died during and after the insurrection.

The Capitol was declared secure at 8 p.m. Lawmakers convened again and certified that Trump had lost to Joe Biden.

Videos from Jan. 6 helped quickly disprove claims that left-wing anarchists staged the riot. The rioters were there to support Trump, as many have subsequently said in court.

Long before the riot Trump baselessly questioned the integrity of the 2020 U.S. election, which was certified as fair by the courts and by officials he appointed. It was Trump’s lies about a stolen election that motivated the rioters and fueled the insurrection.

___

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.