A taste for travel? Finnair to sell plane food in shops

Takeaway food sales have boomed in Finland since spring after an estimated 60% of local work force started working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For their part, Finnair and the supermarket hope the meals will appeal to people's yearning for travel.

“I think everyone has a bit of wanderlust these days and we can now satisfy that need a bit," K-Citymarket's Sivonen said.

Finnair Kitchen Vice President Marika Nieminen said that the airline’s catering unit has been looking to expand outside traditional flight meal services since the spring, when the pandemic forced almost global airlines to halt most of their flights. Finnair temporarily laid off a large part of its 7,000 workforce and its flight traffic was down 91% in September from the previous year.

“So many of Kitchen’s employees are temporarily laid off and we can now create new work and employment for our people,” Nieminen said.