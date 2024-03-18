ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A second man is charged in connection with the 2005 theft of ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz.'
In Other News
1
South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the top seeds in the women's...
2
A second man is charged in connection with 2005 theft of ruby slippers...
3
First charter flight with US citizens fleeing Haiti lands in Miami
4
Putin basks in electoral victory that was never in doubt even as...
5
The European Union announces an $8 billion aid package for Egypt as...