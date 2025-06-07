Breaking: Former Cincinnati Bengals player arrested on multiple charges in Kentucky

A quirky vegetable sculpture contest features a squash Donald Trump and a papal 'cornclave'

Vegetable likenesses of Donald Trump and Dolly Parton and a papal “cornclave” are on display at the Lambeth Country Show
A detail of 'Cornclave", a vegetable sculpture made by Dean Ramsey and Jess Copsey, part of the vegetable sculpture completion at Lambeth County show at Brockwell Park vegetable fair in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

LONDON (AP) — Vegetable likenesses of Donald Trump and Dolly Parton and a papal "cornclave" went on display Saturday at the Lambeth Country Show, an urban take on a country fair held annually in London's Brockwell Park.

The two-day show features sheep-shearing, livestock competitions, food, music and a vegetable sculpture contest that has attracted national renown for its quirky creativity.

This year, several sculptures recreated the recent papal election, including one featuring cardinals made of maize, titled "Cornclave."

Other entries included Irish rap trio Kneecap in potato form, "Cauli Parton" in a movie-inspired tableau titled "9 to Chive," a vegetable "Mo Salad" likeness of Liverpool soccer star Mo Salah and animated icons Wallace and Gromit made from butternut squash.

Trump also got the butternut squash treatment, while some entries referred to local politics. In Lambeth, as in other parts of London, local authorities have turned to holding large concerts and festivals in parks as a way to raise money, to the chagrin of some neighbors.

“Wolf Hall” actor Mark Rylance, one of a group of local residents opposed to big events in Brockwell Park, is represented as “Mark Rylunch,” with an apple-carved head and satirical signs branding him a NIMBY (not in my backyard) campaigner.

“Every year, this is what we get so excited about, is the vegetable sculptures,” said Country Fair regular Maddy Luxon. “It’s just so unique and just so witty and we love the political ones.”

“And the puns,” said Marek Szandrowski, who was with her. “The vegetable puns, definitely.”

A vegetable sculpture entitled '9 to Chive' on display in the vegetable sculpture competition at Lambeth County show in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

A vegetable sculpture entitled 'Mark Rylunch and the NIMBY campaign' on display at the vegetable sculpture competition at Lambeth County show in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

'The Great Wall of Broccoli' on display and part of the vegetable sculpture competition at the Lambeth County Show in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

A vegetable sculpture entitled 'Habaeus Patata enters in the vegetable sculpture competition at Lambeth County show in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

