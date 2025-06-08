Colombian senator who is seeking the presidency is shot and wounded at Bogota campaign rally

The attack took place in a park in the Fontibon neighborhood when armed assailants shot him from behind, said the right-wing party, which was founded by former President Alvaro Uribe. The men are not related.

Images circulating on social media showed Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, being held by several people. So far, no official report has been released on the senator’s condition.

A suspected shooter has been captured, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán said on the social platform X. But the federal government said it was offering a reward for the capture of those responsible.

“Respect life, that’s the red line,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said in a message posted on his X account. Shortly after making the post, Petro canceled a planned trip to France "due to the seriousness of the events,” according to a presidential statement.

Uribe Turbay is a senator and the son of a journalist who was kidnapped and killed in 1991 during one of the country's most violent periods.

Colombia will hold a presidential election on May 31, 2026, the end of the current term of Petro, the first leftist to come to power in Colombia. Uribe Turbay announced his presidential bid in March.

Colombian police chief Gen. Carlos Triana said that at the time of the attack Uribe Turbay was accompanied by Councilman Andrés Barrios and 20 other people. A minor who allegedly participated in the attack was apprehended at the scene and is being treated for a leg injury, he said. A firearm was also seized.

“I have ordered the Colombian military and police forces and intelligence agencies to deploy all their capabilities to urgently clarify the facts,” said Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Former president Uribe said "they attacked the hope of the country, a great husband, father, son, brother, a great colleague.”