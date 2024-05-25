A plane reported to be a World War II-era Spitfire crashes in a field in England

British police say a small plane has crashed into a field in eastern England with U.K. media reporting that it was a World War II-era Spitfire fighter
Nation & World
5 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A small plane crashed into a field in eastern England on Saturday, police said. British media reported that the downed aircraft was a World War II-era Spitfire fighter.

Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were responding to reports that an aircraft had crashed in a field in Coningsby, about 150 miles (230 kilometers) north of London. The force said “it is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot.

The Ministry of Defense didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

RAF Coningsby, an air force base near the town, is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

Several of the planes were due to perform a flying display Saturday at the nearby Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Center.

The crash occurred days before wartime aircraft will take to the skies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the June 6, 1944 Allied invasion of Normandy.

In Other News
1
At least 16 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India...
2
Bobrovsky, Shesterkin matching each other save-for-save in...
3
Forecasters warn Oklahoma may see tornadoes; Texas could bake in...
4
Czech Republic tops Sweden 7-3 to set up world ice hockey final against...
5
Record broken for most passengers screened at US airports, TSA says
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top