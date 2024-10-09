A plane crashes on Catalina Island off Southern California coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plane crashed Tuesday night on Catalina Island off the Southern California coast near the island's private airport. It was not immediately known if there were injuries or deaths.

Supervisor Travis White with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the plane crashed about 8:30 p.m. on the island that is about 25 miles off the shoreline south of Los Angeles. He had no further details, including what kind of aircraft was involved.