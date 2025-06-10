Fire in a parking structure in downtown Nashville prompts some evacuations

Guests were evacuated from the nearby Renaissance Hotel.

Eli Gilmore, a Nashville musician who lives in the apartment building next door, said he heard loud explosions begin around 1:15 a.m.

“We were sitting around and I just looked over and saw the black smoke coming out of the garage, and then we just started hearing cars exploding, one after another," he said. "We saw a floor crack and fall in. It’s been shooting sparks across the street.”

The library and parking structure are just blocks from Broadway and its bustling bar and music scene. The public library’s garage is frequently used late at night by people heading to downtown bars. Guests were evacuated from the nearby Renaissance Hotel.

On a FaceTime call with The Associated Press, Gilmore showed video of the building with smoke pouring out of it and emergency vehicles surrounding it. He said at least 50 firefighters were visible on the scene.

The city's fire and police departments did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

AP writer Ted Anthony in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.