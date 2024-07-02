A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, a report says

The suspect, who will face a court hearing later Tuesday in Oslo, is suspected of serious intelligence activities involving state secrets, NTB said. PST wasn't immediately available for comment.

In its annual threat assessment, the Norwegian domestic security service said that China “will be a significant intelligence threat in 2024.”

“This is due in particular to the deterioration in the relationship between China and the West, China’s desire for more control over supply chains, and positioning in the Arctic," said the assessment, which was published in February. PST also said that the intelligence threat from China was ”significant."