A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges

The Biden administration said Friday it's teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OkCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.