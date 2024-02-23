A money laundering watchdog removes the UAE, Uganda, Barbados and Gibraltar from a watchlist

An international watchdog says it's removing the United Arab Emirates from its so-called gray list of countries that don’t take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing
Nation & World
37 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — An international watchdog said Friday that it was removing the United Arab Emirates from its so-called gray list of countries that don't take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The announcement was made by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force following its meeting in the French capital. The FATF welcomed the UAE's "significant progress in improving” its anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing policies.

Barbados, Gibraltar and Uganda will also be removed from the FATF's gray list, the watchdog said in a statement Friday following its plenary meetings.

They "will no longer be subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process,” the watchdog said in a statement.

Being on the watchdog’s gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.

