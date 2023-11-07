A man with a gun is arrested in a park near the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.
The man was in the park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.
Roads in the area were closed for about two hours as officers searched the area and the man's belongings.
Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.
Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington as well as on U.S. Capitol grounds.
In Other News
1
Biden administration guidance on abortion to save mother's life argued...
2
Live updates | Israel says troops push deeper into Gaza City as...
3
The Biden administration says colleges must fight 'alarming rise' in...
4
One of Virginia's key election battlegrounds involves a candidate who...
5
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s...