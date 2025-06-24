A look at the status of US executions in 2025

So far this year, executions have been carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

In addition to Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and Texas have executions scheduled later this year.

All of 2024 saw 25 executions, matching the number for 2018. Those were the highest totals since 28 executions in 2015.

Before the Florida execution Tuesday evening, the last person to be put to death in the U.S. was a South Carolina man on June 13.

Here's a look at recent executions and those scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:

Florida

Thomas Lee Gudinas, 51, died by injection on Tuesday. Gudinas was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to death for the rape and killing of Michelle McGrath near a central Florida bar.

Michael B. Bell, 54, is scheduled to be executed on July 15 for fatally shooting a man and woman outside a Jacksonville bar as part of an attempted revenge killing. Bell was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to death for the murders of Jimmy West and Tamecka Smith.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate is set to be executed on Wednesday.

Richard Gerald Jordan, 78, was sentenced to death in January 1976 for kidnapping and killing a woman in a forest in Harrison County. Jordan has filed multiple death sentence appeals, all of which have been denied.

Mississippi's last execution was in December 2022.

Mississippi allows death sentences to be carried out using lethal injection, nitrogen gas, electrocution or firing squad. A court order setting Jordan's execution date did not specify the planned method of execution.

Tennessee

Byron Black, 69, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Aug. 5. Black was convicted in 1989 of three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters in Nashville.

Harold Nichols, 64, is also scheduled to die by lethal injection on Dec. 11. Nichols was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

Texas

Blaine Milam, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Sept. 25. Milam was convicted of killing his girlfriend's 13-month-old daughter during what the couple had said was part of an "exorcism" in Rusk County in East Texas in December 2008.

Milam’s girlfriend, Jesseca Carson, was also convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ohio

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine postponed five executions scheduled for 2025. All five have been delayed until 2028.

In postponing the executions, DeWine has cited the state's inability to secure the drugs used in lethal injections due to pharmaceutical suppliers' unwillingness.

DeWine has said that he does not anticipate any further executions will happen during his term, which runs through 2026.