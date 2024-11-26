A look at the Israel-Hezbollah war, by the numbers

The conflict began on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel, as Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas and Israel returned fire. Tens of thousands of people were displaced from both sides of the border.

Israel launched a more widespread bombardment of Lebanon two months ago, followed by a ground invasion.

More than 3,500 people in Lebanon have been killed, many of them civilians. More than 70 have been killed in Israel, over 40 of them civilians. In addition, over 50 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. From entire Lebanese villages demolished to thousands of acres of Israeli farmland burned by Hezbollah rocket fire, the conflict has wreaked destruction on both sides of the border.

Here’s a look at the conflict by the numbers.