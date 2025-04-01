Key events leading to Yoon's removal as South Korea's president

Dec. 1

According to the criminal indictment, Yoon meets with Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun to discuss gridlock in the National Assembly as opposition lawmakers use their majority to impeach senior officials and prosecutors and cut government budgets. Prosecutors say Yoon told Kim he wanted to take “emergency measures” against the liberals, something they allege he had been saying for months.

Dec. 3

In a surprise announcement televised at 10:29 p.m., Yoon tells the nation he's declaring martial law, saying the National Assembly has become a "den of criminals" paralyzing government affairs.

Yoon vows to “eradicate” his political rivals, describing them as North Korea-sympathizing “anti-state forces” and “the main culprits of our nation’s downfall.” He doesn’t offer direct evidence to back his claims.

As lawmakers begin rushing to the National Assembly, the military’s martial law command issues a proclamation declaring sweeping government powers, including the suspension of political parties’ activities and other political gatherings that could cause “social confusion” and control over media and publications. It says anyone who violates the decree can be arrested without a warrant.

Hundreds of heavily armed troops encircle the Assembly, apparently to prevent lawmakers from gathering to vote on the martial law declaration, while opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung live-streams his journey from a car, calling for people to converge on the parliament to help lawmakers get inside. The shaky footage shows him climbing over a fence to reach the grounds.

Dec. 4

Shortly after midnight, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik says on his YouTube channel that the Assembly will respond to Yoon’s martial law declaration with “constitutional procedure.”

Woo reaches the Assembly’s main chamber around 12:35 a.m., as troops break windows to enter the Assembly but fail to reach the main chamber. Woo opens a meeting at 12:47 a.m. to vote on lifting martial law.

At around 1 a.m., 190 lawmakers, including 18 from Yoon’s own conservative People Power Party, vote unanimously to lift martial law. Troops and police begin to retreat from the Assembly shortly after.

At 4:30 a.m., martial law is formally lifted following a Cabinet meeting.

Dec. 5

Yoon replaces Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, a close ally who had a key role in mobilizing troops to enforce martial law. Han Dong-hun, the leader of Yoon's party but a factional rival, says he will work to defeat the opposition-led impeachment motion despite criticizing martial law as "unconstitutional."

Dec. 6

In a bombshell reversal, Han supports suspending Yoon's constitutional powers, saying that the president poses a "significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger."

Dec. 7

Yoon apologizes and says he won't shirk legal or political responsibility for declaring martial law. He also says he would leave it to his party to chart a course through the country's political turmoil, "including matters related to my term in office." Yoon survives an impeachment vote boycotted by most ruling party lawmakers.

Dec. 8

Prosecutors detain former defense minister Kim over his alleged role in planning and executing the declaration of martial law.

Dec. 9

South Korea's Justice Ministry bans Yoon from traveling overseas as investigations into allegations of rebellion and other charges are expanded.

Dec. 10

Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command whose troops were sent to parliament after Yoon declared martial law, tells lawmakers that he received direct instructions from the former defense minister to obstruct them from entering the National Assembly’s main chamber in order to prevent it from gathering a quorum to overturn Yoon’s martial law order.

Kwak says Yoon later called him directly and asked for the troops to “quickly destroy the door and drag out the lawmakers who are inside.” Kwak says he did not carry out Yoon’s orders.

Dec. 11

Kim, the former defense minister, is formally arrested over his alleged collusion with Yoon and others in imposing martial law.

South Korean police send officers to search Yoon’s office for evidence related to the martial law introduction but they are blocked from entering the compound by Yoon’s security team.

Police detain the national police chief and the top police officer for Seoul over their roles in enforcing Yoon’s martial law orders.

Dec. 12

Yoon defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, vowing to “fight to the end” in the face of attempts to impeach him.

The National Assembly passes motions to impeach national police chief Cho Ji Ho and Justice Minister Park Sung Jae, suspending them from official duties, over their alleged roles in the enforcement of martial law.

Dec. 14

The National Assembly impeaches Yoon on a 204-85 vote. His presidential powers and duties are suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's No. 2 official, takes over.

Dec. 27

The National Assembly votes to impeach Han as acting president over his unwillingness to fill vacancies on the bench of the Constitutional Court.

Dec. 31

The Seoul Western District Court issues a warrant to detain Yoon for questioning.

Jan. 3

Dozens of investigators arrive at the presidential residence in Seoul in an attempt to detain Yoon, but are blocked by presidential security forces and vehicle barricades.

Jan. 7

The chief of the presidential security service, Park Jong-joon, resigns.

Jan. 14

The Constitutional Court holds its first formal hearing on Yoon’s impeachment, which lasts less than five minutes because Yoon refuses to attend.

Jan. 15

Anti-corruption investigators and police raid the presidential compound and detain Yoon, who is the first sitting president to be detained.

Jan. 19

The Seoul Western District Court grants law enforcement’s request for a formal arrest warrant for Yoon, citing concerns he could destroy evidence. His arrest triggers a riot by his supporters, who break into the court, smashing windows and equipment. Nearly 90 of them are arrested.

Jan. 26

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicts Yoon on charges of masterminding an attempted rebellion, describing his power grab as an illegal bid to seize the legislature and election offices and arrest political opponents.

March 7

The Seoul Central District Court orders Yoon released from detention, citing unresolved issues about whether investigators had the proper authority to detain him. He is released the following day.

March 24

The Constitutional Court overturns the legislature's impeachment of Prime Minister Han, restoring his powers as acting leader.

April 4

The Constitutional Court upholds Yoon’s impeachment and removes him as president, forcing an election within 60 days to choose his successor.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP