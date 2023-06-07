A look at Pope Francis' health over the years

——

1957: In his native Argentina, Francis, then in his early 20s, suffers from a severe respiratory infection that forces doctors to remove part of one lung. He later recalls that a nurse saved his life at the time, deciding to double the amount of drugs he had been given.

July 4-14, 2021: Francis spends 10 days in Gemelli hospital in Rome for what the Vatican says is a narrowing of the large intestine. Doctors remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon. Francis emerges saying he can eat whatever he wants, but lamenting he didn't respond well to general anesthesia.

Jan. 24, 2023: Francis tells The Associated Press that the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, that had prompted the 2021 surgery has returned but is under control.

March 29-April 1, 2023: Francis spends three days at Gemelli with a respiratory infection after feeling a sharp pain in his chest and suffering trouble breathing. Doctors diagnose an acute bronchitis and treat him with intravenous antibiotics.

June 6, 2023: Francis undergoes unspecified medical checks at Gemelli and returns to the Vatican.

June 7, 2023: Francis is admitted to Gemelli for what the Vatican says is abdominal surgery for a blocked intestine. The Vatican says he will be hospitalized for several days.

