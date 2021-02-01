X

'A long two days': Major storm pummels Northeast with snow

Steve Kent skis through Times Square during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Steve Kent skis through Times Square during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

By JENNIFER PELTZ and KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A sprawling, lumbering winter storm walloped the Eastern U.S. on Monday, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit as snow piled up from the Appalachians to New England, with the heaviest accumulations yet to come in many places.

With flakes falling since Sunday evening, New York City and northern New Jersey braced for as much as 22 inches (56 cm) of snow, and parts of New England for a foot or more. The National Weather Service warned that high winds and snowfall could persist into Tuesday in New York and Wednesday in New England.

“We’re looking at a long two days here,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a virtual news conference, noting that road conditions were already “seriously dangerous" at midday.

In Brooklyn, cars slid and got stuck on a slight hill.

In Pennsylvania, authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning. About 60 miles (97 km) north in Plains Township, a shooting that followed an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the people involved had a long-running conflict, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal,” District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after their fire truck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Across the Northeast, many coronavirus vaccination sites closed Monday.

The storm disrupted the second phase of Massachusetts' vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and over did not; some other mass vaccination sites were open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches (30.5 to 61 cm) of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of up to 55 mph along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We’re used to dealing with snow this time of year, but it’s important for folks to take this one seriously due to the heavy snowfall, the high winds, and the speed with which this snow is going to fall when it starts to come down,” Baker said at a press conference.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said most vaccinations scheduled in his state for Monday were postponed, but he noted that the vaccine can be kept, refrigerated, for days.

In a school year when many students are already learning from home, in-person classes were canceled in many places.

"I’d like to think there is still some virtual learning going on, with a little bit of time for sledding along the way,” Lamont quipped.

New York City mom Alyssa Burnham was happy for her son to have “a break from his regular routine.”

Now that snow days have blurred into remote-learning days, "it's fun for him to just get out here and be a kid," she said as he played in the snow.

New Jersey already had scattered power outages by late morning, affecting about 1,500 homes and businesses, but Gov. Phil Murphy warned that high winds were likely to knock out electricity to more people across the state heading into Tuesday.

Hundreds of flights and many trains and were canceled, and aboveground New York City subway service was due to stop at 2 p.m.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio and Washington, D.C., also got snow.

The snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had been in contact with governors states affected by the weather.

Associated Press writers around the Eastern U.S. contributed.

Pedestrians make their way through heavy snow and wind in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians make their way through heavy snow and wind in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Times Square Alliance security officer Margarita Torres walks in a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Times Square Alliance security officer Margarita Torres walks in a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

A commuter waits for transportation toward New York City at a bus stop in Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A commuter waits for transportation toward New York City at a bus stop in Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

A motorist clears his car of snow in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A motorist clears his car of snow in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

A dog looks up at the person walking it, waiting to be picked up, in Weehawken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A dog looks up at the person walking it, waiting to be picked up, in Weehawken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

A person, reflected in a window while wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person, reflected in a window while wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

A man walks past the Charging Bull statue during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York's financial district. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A man walks past the Charging Bull statue during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York's financial district. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

A pedestrian walks down a snow covered sidewalk in the Chinatown nieghborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A pedestrian walks down a snow covered sidewalk in the Chinatown nieghborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Workers remove snow during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Workers remove snow during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in view of City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in view of City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

