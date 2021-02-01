'A long two days': Major storm pummels Northeast with snow

A preliminary investigation indicates the people involved had a long-running conflict, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal,” District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after their fire truck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Across the Northeast, many coronavirus vaccination sites closed Monday.

The storm disrupted the second phase of Massachusetts' vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and over did not; some other mass vaccination sites were open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches (30.5 to 61 cm) of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of up to 55 mph along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We’re used to dealing with snow this time of year, but it’s important for folks to take this one seriously due to the heavy snowfall, the high winds, and the speed with which this snow is going to fall when it starts to come down,” Baker said at a press conference.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said most vaccinations scheduled in his state for Monday were postponed, but he noted that the vaccine can be kept, refrigerated, for days.

In a school year when many students are already learning from home, in-person classes were canceled in many places.

"I’d like to think there is still some virtual learning going on, with a little bit of time for sledding along the way,” Lamont quipped.

New York City mom Alyssa Burnham was happy for her son to have “a break from his regular routine.”

Now that snow days have blurred into remote-learning days, "it's fun for him to just get out here and be a kid," she said as he played in the snow.

New Jersey already had scattered power outages by late morning, affecting about 1,500 homes and businesses, but Gov. Phil Murphy warned that high winds were likely to knock out electricity to more people across the state heading into Tuesday.

Hundreds of flights and many trains and were canceled, and aboveground New York City subway service was due to stop at 2 p.m.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio and Washington, D.C., also got snow.

The snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had been in contact with governors states affected by the weather.

Associated Press writers around the Eastern U.S. contributed.

Pedestrians make their way through heavy snow and wind in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Times Square Alliance security officer Margarita Torres walks in a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

A commuter waits for transportation toward New York City at a bus stop in Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

A motorist clears his car of snow in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A dog looks up at the person walking it, waiting to be picked up, in Weehawken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A person, reflected in a window while wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

A man walks past the Charging Bull statue during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York's financial district. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A pedestrian walks down a snow covered sidewalk in the Chinatown nieghborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Workers remove snow during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke