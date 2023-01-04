A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners

The data is a reminder that Broadway has not fully rebounded from the pandemic, which wiped out live theater for 18 months and dried up its lifeblood — tourism.

Tom Kirdahy, a veteran producer behind the current starry revival of “The Piano Lesson” and the upcoming “New York, New York,” said audiences are steadily coming back and could be back to normal by spring.

“It’s very clear that buying patterns are different, but it’s equally clear that audiences are craving good work, and I think the challenge is to remind people that New York is actually a safe place to be and that theaters are safe places to be,” he said.

The 33 shows running on Broadway grossed $51,912,226 last week, the biggest seven-day period since the last week of 2019, when the box office earned $55,765,408.

While January and February are among the bitterest months on Broadway, many producers were popping champagne after the latest numbers. The 26-year-old revival of the musical “Chicago” earned its biggest weekly total with $1,299,404 and “The Piano Lesson” starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks became the highest-grossing August Wilson play on Broadway in history last week.

The Lea Michele-led revival of "Funny Girl" set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre with $2,405,901. And the new musical "& Juliet" broke the box office record at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, grossing $1,639,788 for nine performances. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" broke the house record at the Lyric Theatre, grossing $2,671,191 for its eight-performance week.

