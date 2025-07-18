A Libyan accused of war crimes has been arrested in Germany, ICC says

“He is suspected of having committed directly himself, ordered or overseen crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, torture, rape and sexual violence, allegedly committed in Libya from February 2015 to early 2020,” the ICC said in a statement.

El Hishri will remain in custody in Germany until legal proceedings to have him transported to The Hague are completed.

The court relies on other countries to execute its arrest warrants. It paid tribute to German authorities for detaining El Hishri.

“I thank the national authorities for their strong and consistent cooperation with the Court, including leading to this recent arrest," ICC Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council called on the ICC to open an investigation in Libya in 2011 amid violence that led to the toppling of Moammar Gadhafi and morphed into a crippling civil war. The court issued a warrant for the longtime Libyan strongman, but he was killed by rebels before he could be detained.

The court has arrest warrants out for eight other Libyan suspects, including one of Gadhafi's sons. Earlier this year, authorities in Libya accepted the court's jurisdiction over the country from 2011 through to the end of 2027.