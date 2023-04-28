A key inflation gauge tracked by Fed remained high in March

As a result, the Fed is poised to announce its 10th straight interest rate hike after its policy meeting next week. The likely quarter-point rise in its benchmark rate would raise it to about 5.1%, the highest level in 17 years.

The Fed’s rate increases are intended to slow borrowing and spending, cool the economy and conquer high inflation. But in the process, the rate hikes typically lead to higher costs for many loans, from mortgages and auto purchases to credit cards and corporate borrowing, and heighten the risk of a recession. Most economists foresee a recession this year as a consequence.

There is growing evidence that the Fed’s efforts to slow consumer spending and economic growth are succeeding. The government’s figures Friday on consumer spending suggested that consumers have grown more cautious since the start of the year, when spending had jumped 2% just in January. The spending surge that month was fueled by a nearly 9% jump in Social Security and other benefit payments that are intended to keep pace with inflation.

And on Thursday, the government reported that the economy expanded at just a 1.1% annual rate in the January-March quarter, much less than the 2.6% growth in the previous quarter.

Even as the economy slows, Fed officials have indicated that they intend to keep borrowing rates high through the end of the year. Many economists say they fear that this may prove more than the economy can handle without succumbing to a recession — and more than necessary to tame inflation.

Analysts have also expressed concern that last month’s collapse of two large banks is causing the banking industry as a whole to pull back on lending to shore up the industry’s financial health. Tighter credit standards could make it harder for businesses to borrow and expand, slowing the economy even further.

At the Fed’s meeting in March, its economic staff forecast that the U.S. economy would fall into a “mild recession” this year, in part because of the economic impact of the banking industry’s turmoil.

