A Grammy category is created for album covers just as Sabrina Carpenter's takes the spotlight

“The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. “That entails listening carefully to our members to make sure our rules and guidelines reflect today’s music and allow us to accurately recognize as many deserving creators as possible.”

Carpenter revealed the title and release date for her new album, "Man's Best Friend," on Wednesday. The image shows Carpenter, dressed in a black dress and high heels, kneeling on the ground in a dog-like pose while an unseen person pulls her by the hair. On social media, some fans said the image was demeaning while others argued it was satirical.

The album would be eligible for the new category if she releases “Man's Best Friend” on Aug. 29, as promised. The Grammy eligibility period closes the next day.

Other Grammy changes include the creation of a best traditional country album category, while the existing best country album category has been renamed best contemporary country album. (Beyoncé won best country album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for "Cowboy Carter.")

The best new artist category has also been expanded to include acts who were featured on previous album of the year nominees, so long as they fall below 20% of the album’s music.

The Grammys will be held Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with nominations set to be announced on Nov. 7.