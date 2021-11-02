A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

The incident was an embarrassment to organizers of the high-profile event and prompted apologies from British officials.

“We deeply regret that incident,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC radio Tuesday. “What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister.

“There was obviously something that went wrong in this instance and they weren’t aware of that and so they hadn’t made the right provisions at the particular entrance she was coming to."

After the incident, Elharrar wrote on Twitter that “it’s sad that the UN, which advances accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021, doesn’t see to accessibility at its events.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that “It is impossible to safeguard our future and address the climate crisis, without first and foremost caring for people, including ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.”

—-

—-_Associated Press writer Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.