A crowd of Spain's flood survivors toss mud and shout insults at King Felipe VI

Police had to step in with officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens.

"Get out! Get out!” and “Killers!” rang out among other insults. Bodyguards opened umbrellas to protect the royals and officials as protestors launched mud their way.

After being forced to seek protection from the mud, the king remained calm and made several efforts to speak to individual residents. One person appeared to have wept on his shoulder. He shook the hand of a man.

It was an unprecedented incident for a Royal House that takes great care to craft an image of a monarch who is liked by the nation.

Queen Letizia and regional Valencia President Carlo Mazón were also in the contingent. The queen also spoke to women with small glops of mud on her hands and arms.

Over 200 people have died from Tuesday’s floods and thousands have had their homes destroyed by the wall of water and mud. At least 60 of the dead were in Paiporta, an epicenter of suffering.

Indignation of the management of Spain’s worst natural disaster in living memory started after the initial shock wore off.

The floods had started filling Paiporta with crushing waves when the regional officials issued an alert to mobile phones that sounded two hours too late.

And more anger has been fueled by the inability of officials to respond quickly to aftermath. Most of the cleanup of the layers and layers of mud and debris that has invaded countless homes has been done my residents and thousands of volunteers.

“We have lost everything!” someone shouted.

