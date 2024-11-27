A Catholic family's answer to opposing abortion: adopt, foster and vote

For one conservative Catholic family in Ohio, activism begins at home
The Young children from left, Gianna, Isaac, and Lucas, attend the Ohio March for Life, with their mom Erin Young, right, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. All three children are adopted. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Young children from left, Gianna, Isaac, and Lucas, attend the Ohio March for Life, with their mom Erin Young, right, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. All three children are adopted. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Nation & World
By CAROLYN KASTER – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
SUNBURY, Ohio (AP) — For the Young family in rural Sunbury, Ohio, activism begins at home.

The conservative Catholic family chooses to live their anti-abortion beliefs through adoption, foster-parenting and raising their children to believe in the sanctity of life. They're also committed to teaching their children about political candidates they see as aligned with their beliefs.

The night before this year's presidential election, Erin and Mike Young gathered their children, Lucas, 8, Gianna, 7, and Isaac, 5, around a bonfire near their farmhouse to pray for Donald Trump as “the pro-life candidate.”

A small group from the church they attend joined them for the “Patriotic Rosary.”

Rosaries in hand, they prayed for the nation and its leaders. They prayed for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. They recited the “Hail Mary” prayer for each state and “every soul living there.”

As the fire dwindled, they sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The next afternoon on Election Day, the three children put on “Future Ohio Voter” stickers. Isaac and Lucas wore their Trump baseball hats. They piled into their dad's truck to go to the polling place. Mom had voted earlier. Around the voting booth, they pressed their faces in close to watch dad vote for Trump.

"Educating our kids why voting for leaders who honor and protect life is very important," said Erin, who homeschools the children. She notes that she and her husband were told one of their children was born after the child's biological mother took abortion medication that did not work.

"They know, and they understand why we voted for Trump. They know that he's the most pro-life president," she said a little more than a week after the election. "Now that the election has gone our way. We still need to focus on what's going on in Ohio. Because the power has been given back to the states. We still need to pray, and we still need to fight against the abortion laws in the state itself."

Ohio voters a year ago approved a constitutional amendment that ensured access to abortion. Trump, who claims credit for his Supreme Court appointees who helped reverse Roe v. Wade, has repeatedly said states should decide the issue.

The Youngs said they are not bothered by Trump's decision to put abortion-rights supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services despite his conflicting stands on abortion. “Abortion is now a state issue, not federal," Mike said.

The family next plans to attend the National March for Life on Jan. 24 in Washington.

From left, Gianna Young, holding a sign that reads "We Vote Pro-God Pro-America Pro-Life Pro-Freedom" and her brothers Lucas and Isaac, holding a "Choose Life" sign, march with their mom, Erin Young, during the Ohio March for Life in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. All three children are adopted. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin Young holds her adopted daughter Gianna Young, 7, as she prays the "Patriotic Rosary" for the consecration of the nation and Donald Trump with family and members of their Catholic church around a bonfire at their home the night before the election, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin Young wears a T-shirt that reads "Social Justice Begins in the Womb" as she works in the kitchen with her adopted son Isaac, 5, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin Young wears a Holy Spirit T-shirt as she talks with her adopted son Isaac, 5, at home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

With hands over their hearts, Erin Young and her three adopted children from left, Isaac, 5, Gianna, 7, and Lucas, 8, say the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their homeschooling lessons, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin Young, right, homeschools her adopted sons, Lucas, 8, left, and Isaac, 5, in the dining room of their Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin Young homeschools her adopted children, Isaac, 5, right, and Gianna, 7, left, in the dining room of their Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, works on her letters with the word "religion" during homeschool lessons in the dining room of her Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Isaac Young, 5, right, and his big sister Gianna Young, 7, look at his one-year baby book during a homeschool break in the dining room of their Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, looks at her big bother Lucas' one-year baby book during a homeschool break in the dining room of their Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin Young helps her adopted son Lucas, 8, with a song on the piano during homeschooling on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Lucas Young, 8, plays the piano during homeschooling on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A paper cutout of The Last Supper, the last supper of Jesus with the Twelve Apostles, from the Gospel of John, is seen atop the piano in the Young's Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The refrigerator is decorated with family photos, prayers, and drawings in the Young's Sunbury, Ohio, kitchen on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The refrigerator is decorated with family photos, prayers, and drawings in the Young's Sunbury, Ohio, kitchen on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Isaac Young, 5, left, and his big sister Gianna Young, 7, look at her one-year baby book during a homeschool break in their Sunbury, Ohio, home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Isaac Young, 5, rests his cheek on the family horse Rusty's forehead during farm chores before homeschooling, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, reaches for a chicken on a high shelf of the hen house as she does farm chores before homeschooling, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, feeds "Mama Pig" as she does farm chores with her brothers, Lucas, 8, right in the red hat, and Isaac, 5, left, before homeschooling on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, feeds the pigs before homeschooling on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, holds a farm cat Coco before gathering with family and members of their Catholic church to pray the "Patriotic Rosary" for the consecration of the nation and Donald Trump around a bonfire at their home, the night before the election, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A "Pray for America" sticker is on the kitchen door of Erin and Mike Young's home in Sunbury, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, where they live with their three adopted children, Lucas, 8, Gianna, 7, and Isaac, 5. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, right, and Isaac Young, 5, pose for a photo on their farm before going to vote with adoptive parents Mike and Erin Young on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gianna Young, 7, left, Isaac Young, 5, center, and Lucas Young, 8, look at books in the back seat of the truck for the trip to vote with adoptive parents Mike and Erin Young on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Erin and Mike Young drive to the Trenton Township building to vote with their adopted kids, Gianna, 7, Isaac, 5, and Lucas, 8, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mike Young, joined by his wife Erin Young, left, and their three adopted kids, Gianna, 7, right, Isaac, 5, third from right, and Lucas, 8, second from left, votes for Donald Trump on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Trenton Township building in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mike and Erin Young and their three adopted kids from left, Lucas, 8, Gianna, 7, and Isaac, 5, pose for a family photo outside the Trenton Township polling place after Mike voted for Donald Trump on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Young children from left, Isaac, Lucas, and Gianna, attend the Ohio March for Life with their mom, Erin Young, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. All three children are adopted. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Isaac Young, 5, holds up an "Ohio Voted" sticker outside the Trenton Township polling place after watching his dad, Mike Young, vote for Donald Trump on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Isaac Young, 5, wears his "TRUMP Keep America Great" hat as he holds up the book, "One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote of The Cat in the Hat's Learning Library" by Bonnie Worth, illustrated by Aristides Ruiz, and Joe Mathieu, before going to watch his dad, Mike Young, vote for Donald Trump on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

