A bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people. 8-year-old child is only survivor

Authorities say a bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa, killing at least 45 people
By GERALD IMRAY – Associated Press
1 minute ago
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa Thursday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.

The only survivor of the crash was an 8-year-old child, who was receiving medical attention, according to authorities in the northern province of Limpopo.

The Limpopo provincial government said the bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge and plunged 50 meters (164 feet) into a ravine before busting into flames.

Search operations were ongoing, the provincial government said, but many bodies were burned beyond recognition and still trapped inside the vehicle.

Authorities said they believe the bus was traveling from the neighboring country of Botswana to the town of Moria, which hosts a popular Easter pilgrimage.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

