A bus plunges into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers

Officials say a speeding passenger bus has crashed off a highway and fallen into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers
Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding passenger bus crashed off a mountainous highway and fell into a ravine in southwest Pakistan early Wednesday, killing at least 20 passengers, police and government officials said.

Local police officer Asghar Ali said the accident happened in Washuk town as the bus was traveling from Turbat, the second largest city in Baluchistan province, to Quetta, the province's capital.

Local media pictures showed the wreckage at the bottom of a rocky ravine.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the accident.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic rules and safety standards are sparsely followed, even on battered roads in particularly rugged areas.

At least 20 people were killed and another 30 were injured earlier this month in a similar incident.

In Other News
1
South Africans are voting in an election that could send their young...
2
US Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas fights off challenge from gun-rights...
3
Authorities in Papua New Guinea search for safer ground for thousands...
4
Harvey Weinstein to appear before judge in same courthouse where Trump...
5
Towns, Edwards lift Wolves over Mavs 105-100 to avoid sweep in West...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top