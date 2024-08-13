A burglary is reported at a Trump campaign office in Virginia

The sheriff’s office was contacted around 9 p.m. Sunday. The office said it has surveillance video that shows someone wearing dark clothing with a dark cap and carrying a backpack. An investigation continues.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken, as well as what may have been left behind.”

The Trump campaign and 10th District Republican Committee did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.