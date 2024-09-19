A 10-year-old Japanese boy stabbed near his school in China has died

The student was stabbed on Wednesday about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in a daily briefing. Lin said the attacker was arrested on the spot and the case was still under investigation.

In a statement released Wednesday, Shenzhen police said a 44-year-old man with the surname Zhong had been taken into custody in connection with a knifing on a minor.

No motive for the attack was immediately clear.

Kamikawa noted that Japan had asked China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for increased security around Japanese schools ahead of the Sept. 18 anniversary of the Mukden Incident in 1931, which China marks as the beginning of Japanese invasion of Manchuria, now northeast China.

An explosion on a Japanese railway in the northern city of Shenyang caused by Japanese soldiers but blamed on the Chinese was used as a pretext for the invasion.

“I find it extremely regrettable that the attack occurred despite that,” Kamikawa said, adding that such an attack “should never occur in any country.” Japan takes the attack “extremely seriously” and will renew its request to Beijing to do more to ensure safety of the Japanese citizens, she added.

Kamikawa said she had also advised Japanese schools in China to review their safety measures, and requested Beijing to provide details of the killing and do its utmost to prevent similar attacks on Japanese citizens.

Lin on Thursday expressed condolences and sadness over the boy's death. “Our hearts go out to his family," he said, adding that China will provide necessary assistance. He identified the boy as a Japanese citizen with parents from Japan and China.

Following an earlier knife attack at a bus stop for a Japanese school, the ministry has urged Japanese school operators in China to review their safety measures, said Masashi Mizobuchi, the ministry’s assistant press secretary, and officials will discuss how they can better secure the safety of Japanese students.

On June 24th, a knife attack at a school bus stop for a Japanese school in the southeastern city of Suzhou killed a Chinese national who was trying to stop the attacker and injured a Japanese mother and her child.

Lin denied any link between the two incidents, saying “similar cases may happen in any country” and denied the attacks will harm China's relations with Japan.

“China and Japan are in communication on the case. We always welcome people from all countries, including Japan, to come to China for traveling, studying, business or living,” Lin said, pledging to take effective measures to protect their safety while in China.

“We believe individual cases will not affect the exchanges and cooperation between China and Japan,” he said.

While the news of the Japanese boy's death was not on reported in Chinese media Thursday, people posted condolences on the social media platform Weibo and condemned the attack.

In an email sent to Japanese citizens living in China, the Japanese Embassy warned residents to be vigilant and take precautions, citing knife attacks in recent months. The Japanese Consulate in Guangzhou, which is responsible for Shenzhen, called for measures to prevent such incidents.

Earlier in June, a Chinese man stabbed four U.S. university instructors at a public park in Jilin in the northeast and a Chinese person who tried to intervene. The four instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Beihua University. Their injuries were not critical.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Credit: AP Credit: AP