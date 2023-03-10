9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation

A state law passed more than 30 years ago requires public schools to play the Pledge of Allegiance at a specific time every day.

But that law also prohibits punishing anyone who refuses to recite the pledge as long as they are not disruptive or infringe on others.

"The thing that’s beautiful about America is we have freedoms,” said Tyler Bailey, the family’s lawyer. “Students in our schools should feel safe, they should not be feel threatened for exercising their constitutional rights.”

Barnwell said she called her parents in tears and they said the teacher, principal or district never responded.

Lexington School District 1 didn't respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit. River Bluff High School's website indicates the teacher and principal are still working at the school.

Barnwell's family also released the school surveillance video of the encounter that shows the teacher confront the teen.

“I was just in disbelief,” Barnwell said, adding that she told the teacher "Get your hands off of me.”