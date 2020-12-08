92-year-old man finds college jacket with social media help

“I just know how much it meant to him,” Amick told The Associated Press. “I was going to do everything in my power to find it.”

Amick said she got an email from a woman who lived near her father and had found the coat in her yard, covered with leaves.

Osborn has been sporting the jacket since Amick had it dry-cleaned and returned it to him, she said.

“As challenging as this year has been, this has given us some hope,” she said.

It was especially poignant given the difficult year everyone has experienced.

“I appreciate all the kindness and compassion that was shown during the last 24 hours. This experience is certainly a positive event to finish out 2020," she wrote on Facebook after the jacket had been found.