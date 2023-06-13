9 people wounded in Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in a spot where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”

Eight people were hospitalized at Denver Health Medical Center — one in critical condition, one in fair and six in good condition, spokesperson Heather Burke said. She said questions about the two additional wounded people should be directed to police.

___

The story has been updated to correct that suspect was one of 10 people shot at scene, according to police.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP