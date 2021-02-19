9 more convictions tossed in infamous Chicago police scandal

What Watts and his tactical unit did to residents and drug dealers at the housing project stands as one of the largest scandals in the Chicago Police Department’s history. Foxx’s office said it is continuing to review cases.

Watts was involved with about 1,000 cases perhaps 500 convictions over an eight-year period that ended in 2012, according to Joshua Tepfer, an attorney for Newman.

Watts and another officer pleaded guilty in 2013 to stealing money from an FBI informant. Watts was sentenced to 22 months in prison. Upon his release, he moved out of Illinois, according to published reports. Fifteen other officers associated with Watts and his unit were placed on desk duty pending an internal investigation. Department spokesman Howard Ludwig said Friday that the investigation is continuing and the 15 remain on desk duty.

But Tepfer was livid at the pace of the investigation and the fact that the officers continue to work for the department, particularly the officer who helped Watts arrest Newman.

“He's on desk duty, but he’s getting paid," Tepfer said. And, he said, the officer was promoted to sergeant in 2014.