9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams

“We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” University President Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash happened in the same area — but not the same roadway — where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.