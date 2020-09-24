88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Methods under consideration include towing the carcasses or loading them on barges to take them out to sea to be dumped somewhere where they will not drift ashore or create navigational hazards.

Carlyon said rescue crews were working 12-hour days.

“Everyone’s tired, feeling the fatigue, long days," Carlyon said. “The emotional toll can be significant."

Why the whales ran aground is a mystery. Theories include that the pod followed sick whales or made a navigational error.

Tasmania is the only part of Australia prone to mass strandings, although they occasionally occur on the Australian mainland.

Australia’s largest mass stranding had previously been 320 pilot whales near the Western Australia state town of Dunsborough in 1996.

Tasmania’s previous largest stranding involved 294 whales on the northwest coast in 1935.

Whale carcasses are scattered along the water's edge near Strahan, Australia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Rescue workers make a survey from a boat as they check on stranded whales near Strahan, Australia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.