80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from far back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third at Churchill Downs in front of a crowd that included former President Donald Trump.

Rich Strike had the second-biggest upset in the race's 148-year history. He paid $163.60 to win. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.