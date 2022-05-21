journal-news logo
X

8 more bodies found in Kashmir tunnel collapse, toll at 9

Rescue workers run for cover as earth movers dig through rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

caption arrowCaption
Rescue workers run for cover as earth movers dig through rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
Officials say rescuers have found the bodies of eight more workers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, taking the death toll to nine after part of a tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of eight more workers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said, taking the death toll to nine after part of a tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region.

The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night in the southern Ramban district.

The body of one worker was recovered Friday.

Aamir Ali, an official at the government’s disaster management department, said one worker was still missing. Emergency crews were using earthmovers to clear the wreckage and find the trapped worker.

Officials said the section that collapsed was an approach tunnel used for ventilation and moving supplies and equipment to the main, under-construction tunnel.

The tunnel is part of a vast network of bridges and tunnels on the strategic highway that connects two key cities of Srinagar and Jammu in the disputed region.

caption arrowCaption
Rescue workers prepare to retrieve the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: Dar Yasin

Rescue workers prepare to retrieve the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: Dar Yasin

caption arrowCaption
Rescue workers prepare to retrieve the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: Dar Yasin

Credit: Dar Yasin

caption arrowCaption
A damaged truck is buried under rocks and stones from the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: Dar Yasin

A damaged truck is buried under rocks and stones from the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: Dar Yasin

caption arrowCaption
A damaged truck is buried under rocks and stones from the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 20, 2022. An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Friday that 10 workers were trapped after part of a road tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: Dar Yasin

Credit: Dar Yasin

In Other News
1
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
2
Milley: West Point cadets be ready for robot, drone-led wars
3
On Venezuelan roads, old cars prevail, break down everywhere
4
Albania buys anti-tank Javelin missiles to strengthen army
5
Australian prime minister concedes election defeat
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top