X

8 Mexican army soldiers arrested in 2014 disappearances of 43 students

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARIA VERZA, Associated Press
2 hours ago
A military official has confirmed that eight soldiers have been detained and taken to a military prison for their possible involvement in events surrounding the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a rural teacher's college in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican military official confirmed Thursday that eight soldiers have been detained and taken to a military prison for their possible involvement in events surrounding the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a rural teacher’s college in southern Mexico.

The eight are awaiting the possible filing of charges by civilian prosecutors, said the official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name.

In September, the Attorney General’s Office came under fire for cancelling some 21 arrest orders for suspects -- including 16 members of the military -- without explanation. It was not clear whether the eight arrested this week were among those arrest warrants were previously withdrawn.

Security forces abducted the students from buses in Iguala on Sept. 26, 2014, and turned them over to a local drug gang. New revelations implicate the military in the disappearances, but the motive for the students’ abduction remains unclear, though there is growing evidence it may have involved police and military collusion with drug traffickers.

Soldiers charged with abuses against civilians must be tried by civilian courts in Mexico, but can be held at military prisons.

In Other News
1
Planned Parenthood, Emily's List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse...
2
Live updates | NBA draft has Coulibaly join Wembanyama in lottery
3
Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's...
4
Big names in fashion, tech, entertainment rub shoulders at White House...
5
3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top