8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the U.S. The crash happened after a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, according to immigration officials.

The crashes come amid rising crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“This is not new,” he said, citing previous surges in border crossings in 2019 and 2014, but noted that the number of encounters at the southwest border has been steadily increasing since last April.