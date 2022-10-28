8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

Catelin Powers said she was driving with her children nearby when she saw a column of smoke near her house, so she drove past to investigate.

“When I got closer to the house, I saw smoke pouring out from the very top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic,” she told The Associated Press.

Two men and a woman on her phone were standing in front of the house, Powers said, when another man emerged from the front door dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman. “Her arms were flopped to her sides,” she said.

“She was in either very short shorts or underwear and a tight shirt,” Power said. She described the woman as having a tan complexion “and looked maybe to be mid-twenties.”

Suspecting the woman was dead, Powers said she drove on so her children would be spared the sight.

Tragedy has struck before Broken Arrow, which is Tulsa's biggest suburb with almost 115,000 residents. In 2015, two teenaged brothers killed their mother, father, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister at their home — which was about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Thursday's fatal fire.

The home where the 2015 killings occurred was later demolished and the site was transformed into a community park.

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule