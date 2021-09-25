journal-news logo
X

8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

Nation & World
By HASSAN BARISE, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Police said a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace, killing at least eight people

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, killing at least eight people, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint is the one used by Somalia’s president and prime minister on their way to and from the airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Nine other people were wounded in the bombing, police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility. The group often carries out such attacks in the capital.

In Other News
1
Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city's main square
2
Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown
3
Refugees in fear as sentiment turns against them in Turkey
4
La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud
5
Icelanders vote in volatile election with climate in mind
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top