8 Croatians in Zambia face new charges of child trafficking

On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on December 7, last year, the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The Croatians said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, 52, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, 41, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, 44, an electrical technician, Nadic Magic, 45, a technician, Ladislav Persic, 42, a medical doctor, Aleksandra Persic, 43, a hair salon attendant, Noah Kraljevic, 40, a program director and Ivona Kraljevic, 36, a dog handler.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

