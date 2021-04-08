7th man arrested in sex abuse case at youth detention center

According to their attorney, children were gang raped by counselors, beaten while raped, forced to compete for food in “fight clubs” set up by counselors, and locked in solitary confinement for weeks or months.

The lead plaintiff, David Meehan, alleges that in 1998, Searles came into his room and saw that Meehan’s face was severely bruised, with a black eye and split lip.

“Searles asked, in a jocular tone, what had happened, at which point David began to cry and told Searles that he had been beaten and raped,” the lawsuit reads. “Searles cut him off, responding ‘Look little fella, that just doesn’t happen.’ Then Searles left.”

The criminal charges did not indicate whom Searles is accused of raping.

The other six men made initial court appearances Thursday. Bail hearings were delayed until Friday for four of them, while a judge set bail at $100,000 for Lucien Poulette and $50,000 for Bradley Asbury.

Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, is charged with being an accomplice to the rape of a former resident between 1997 and 1998. His attorney unsuccessfully argued for personal recognizance bail, saying his client was not a flight risk or a danger.

Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan disagreed, saying, “The passage of time in some circumstances might reduce the defendant's dangerousness, but this is not one of those circumstances."

Asbury, a supervisor, helped other workers throw a teenage boy to the floor and then held him down while two others raped him, Sullivan said.

“This is a child who was placed in the care of this individual,” he said. “They were sent there to be counseled, they were sent their to receive treatment, and instead they received nothing of the sort, but rather received horrific sexual violence.”

Poulette's attorney, James Rosenberg, said his client denies the allegations and was heartened that the court did not order him held without bail.

“We look forward to working cooperatively with the Office of Attorney General to better understand the circumstances surrounding the serious allegations in this case,” he said in an email.

The center is named after former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he expects more arrests are coming.

“We’re not messing around,” he said. "Anyone who is involved in perpetrating these crimes these abuse on these these kids ... we’re going after all of them, and we’re going to charge every last one of them. And this first seven is probably just the first seven. I imagine more charges will come.”