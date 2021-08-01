7th heaven: Aussie McKeon leaves Tokyo with 7 swim medals

“I’ve never really looked at the stats of medal counts,” she said. "It is an honor because I know I’ve worked so hard for it.”

The 27-year-old from Brisbane comes from a swimming family. She and her brother, David, were the first brother-sister duo since 1960 to swim for Australia at the Olympics five years ago in Rio. That's where McKeon won four medals — one gold, two silvers and a bronze. Her father, Ron, was a swimmer who runs a learn-to-swim center south of Sydney.

McKeon watched the Olympics as a youngster.

“I grew up wanting to do a similar same thing," she said.

McKeon's efforts on the last day at the Tokyo pool mirrored that of American star Caeleb Dressel. They both won the 50 free and swam the butterfly leg on victorious relays.

McKeon touched in 23.81 seconds in the 50 free. In the medley relay, the Aussies beat the two-time defending champion Americans.

“I don’t know how she does it. I’m exhausted,” said Kyle Chalmers, one of the McKeon’s teammates. “To win one gold medal or an Olympic medal, it’s very, very special. We’re lucky to have her on the team.”

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, starts in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, puts on her gold medal during a victory ceremony for the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Emma Mckeon, right, of Australia, and Sarah Sjoestroem, of Sweden, smile as they look at the results after competing in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Mckeon won gold and Sjoestroem took silver. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong