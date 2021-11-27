76ers' Joel Embiid returns after 9-game COVID-19 absence

The four-time All-Star hadn’t played since Nov. 6, with the 76ers going 2-7 without him. Embiid is averaging 21.4 pints and 9.6 rebounds in 10 games this season. He also sat out on Nov. 1 against Portland to rest.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Embiid would be a game-time decision. The star center went through his normal pregame routine, then received a raucous standing ovation from the fans during introductions.