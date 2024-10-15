76ers' free agent pickup Paul George leaves preseason game with hyperextended left knee

The Sixers have been cautious with their star players and shut down All-Center Joel Embiid on Sunday for the rest of the preseason for what the team called left knee management.

The 76ers — who signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer — are the 34-year-old's fourth team, after seven years with Indiana, two with Oklahoma City and the last five as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s a six-time All-NBA selection and has averaged 20.8 points over first 14 NBA seasons.

George made 8 of 15 shots and scored a team-high 23 points last week in his preseason debut against Minnesota.

